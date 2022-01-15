Dimecoin Price Up 41.9% Over Last Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $1,730.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00162861 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

