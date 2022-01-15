Analysts Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target at $74.78

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,364,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 50.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 70,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

SEAS traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.24. 1,376,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,109. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $70.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

