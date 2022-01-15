Analysts Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target at $74.78

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.78.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.
In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,364,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
SEAS traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.24. 1,376,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,109. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $70.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.