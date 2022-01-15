Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

ITCI stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.07. 749,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,240. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,856 shares of company stock worth $21,260,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

