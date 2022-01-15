Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $324.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.08. 916,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $212.85 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

