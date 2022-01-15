Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS SHMAY remained flat at $$6.80 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242. Shimao Group has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27.

Shimao Group Company Profile

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

