Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS SHMAY remained flat at $$6.80 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242. Shimao Group has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

