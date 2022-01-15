Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the December 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SLVTF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.51. 89,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,710. Silver Tiger Metals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

