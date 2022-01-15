First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FM. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$33.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at C$464,714.30.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,366,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,471. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$19.21 and a 1-year high of C$36.25.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

