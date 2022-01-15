AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,827 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,028 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,827 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.72.

NYSE:LUV opened at $45.82 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -916.40, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.