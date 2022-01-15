Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Boosted by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,380,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,237,000 after buying an additional 142,647 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,059,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.76.

Shares of ROK opened at $325.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

