$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) to post sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year sales of $6.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on FYBR shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FYBR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

