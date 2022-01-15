$319.17 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post sales of $319.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.48 million. Masimo reported sales of $295.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $4.61 on Wednesday, hitting $233.08. 364,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,336. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.08. Masimo has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $305.21.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total transaction of $8,317,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,989 shares of company stock worth $40,575,344. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

