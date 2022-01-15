Skba Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,600 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Skba Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,267,000 after acquiring an additional 470,147 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,432,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 494.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 837,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 696,985 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

DVN stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.