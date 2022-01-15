Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Rises By 119.8%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 119.8% from the December 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,673 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,816,000 after buying an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 100,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 367,064 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,029,000 after buying an additional 52,551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 330,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,829,000 after buying an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,859 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the period.

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 204,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,966. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

