Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, an increase of 124.5% from the December 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of JRS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 99,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,682. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 50.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 103.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 317,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 161,356 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 12.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth $73,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

