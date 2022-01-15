Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, an increase of 124.5% from the December 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of JRS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 99,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,682. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
