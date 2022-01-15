Short Interest in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Rises By 132.9%

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 132.9% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISD. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the period.

NYSE ISD traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.02. 81,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,454. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

