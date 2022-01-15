Zacks: Brokerages Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Announce $2.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to post $2.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. MKS Instruments reported earnings per share of $2.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $11.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments stock traded up $6.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.69. The company had a trading volume of 339,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,281. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.