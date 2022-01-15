Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $302.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 22.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSP stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.54. The company had a trading volume of 424,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.54 and a 200-day moving average of $228.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.52 and a beta of 1.63. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

