Analysts Set CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target at $60.60

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CEVA. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 80,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 5.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

