Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,015 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $40,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dover by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Dover by 116,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 126.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $178.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $184.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

