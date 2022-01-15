Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $165.95 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1,491.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,685 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.04% of MarketAxess worth $165,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13,403.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $59,651,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 19.9% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 517,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,761,000 after purchasing an additional 85,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $371.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $384.28 and its 200-day moving average is $423.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.50 and a 52 week high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.67.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

