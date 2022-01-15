Analysts Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $377.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will post $377.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $369.85 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $373.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.68.

VICI traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,975,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,103. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after buying an additional 921,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,558,000 after buying an additional 7,081,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after buying an additional 10,372,190 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after buying an additional 7,997,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,979,000 after buying an additional 1,661,209 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

