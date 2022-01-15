Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $61.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $685,657. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $607,152,000 after acquiring an additional 353,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after acquiring an additional 823,110 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $173,248,000 after acquiring an additional 599,197 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,319 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.07. 1,378,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

