D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $37,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $270,982,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after buying an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after buying an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.89 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

