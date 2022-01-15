Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 87 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock opened at $531.02 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $625.86. The company has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a PE ratio of 487.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow from $791.00 to $680.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.