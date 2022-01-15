Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, a growth of 453.3% from the December 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

EFT stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. 202,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,375. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $83,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 67.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

