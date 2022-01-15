Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:BCUCY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.77. 5,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

