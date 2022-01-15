Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGIFF shares. Desjardins raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

CGIFF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

