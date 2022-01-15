Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

