Barclays PLC Sells 14,017 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,017 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Paycom Software worth $36,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after acquiring an additional 198,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,135,000 after acquiring an additional 62,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,108,000 after acquiring an additional 83,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.86.

Paycom Software stock opened at $333.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 113.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $425.58 and its 200 day moving average is $451.06.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

