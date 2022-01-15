Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,309 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $223.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

