Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Announce $2.00 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $2.25. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $98.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.44.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

