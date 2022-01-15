Commerce Bank Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 275.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 66,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 34.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 453,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 115,572 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

