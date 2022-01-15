Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 518 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $127,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,002. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $353.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

