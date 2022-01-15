AGF Investments Inc. Has $66.27 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 733,588 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of Williams Companies worth $66,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 458.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Raymond James increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

