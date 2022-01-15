$425.85 Million in Sales Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will post sales of $425.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $426.70 million and the lowest is $425.14 million. Aaron’s posted sales of $430.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AAN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.96. 192,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,047. The company has a market cap of $722.78 million and a PE ratio of 8.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, Director Marvonia P. Moore purchased 1,963 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,963 shares of company stock worth $175,428 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 211,840.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 197,012 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at $1,322,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 50.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 89,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.