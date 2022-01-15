BitcoinPoS Price Tops $0.0586 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $298,177.36 and approximately $377.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,301,318 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,864 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

