Arqma Price Reaches $0.0520 on Major Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 33.9% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $624,008.98 and $4,223.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,322.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.70 or 0.07738972 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00342312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.44 or 0.00901255 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00076563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.44 or 0.00508839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.00261987 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,052,093 coins and its circulating supply is 12,007,549 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

