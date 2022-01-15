Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $600.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from 570.00 to 600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

OTCMKTS SCBFY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,370. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

