Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $600.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from 570.00 to 600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

OTCMKTS SCBFY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,370. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

