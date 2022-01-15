Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFLYY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a €4.50 ($5.11) target price on the stock.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. 14,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,898. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

