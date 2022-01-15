Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $10.60 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 45.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 26,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.46.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $228.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.57. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.