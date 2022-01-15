Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 15,800 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Sysco by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Sysco by 54.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sysco by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 32.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 22,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.79 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

