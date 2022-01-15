Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,375 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Sysco worth $26,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE SYY opened at $79.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.83. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.