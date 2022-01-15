Kidder Stephen W Buys 156 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.4% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.64.

NYSE DIS opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $276.18 billion, a PE ratio of 139.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.33 and a 200-day moving average of $168.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,868 shares of company stock worth $3,562,297. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

