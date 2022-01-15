Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Down 75.8% in December

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,600 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the December 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of IDRA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.65. 238,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,086. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $6.14.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
