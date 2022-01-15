Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Down 75.8% in December

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,600 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the December 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of IDRA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.65. 238,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,086. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 205,518 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 196,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 325,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 178,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.