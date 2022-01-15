Short Interest in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Decreases By 56.8%

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the December 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.66.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative net margin of 366.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.07%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

