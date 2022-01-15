Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the December 15th total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 96.3% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRBP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 110,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,268. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. Kiromic BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.