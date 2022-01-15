O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $594.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $636.31 and a 200 day moving average of $587.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.78.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

