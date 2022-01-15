Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,272 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $371.54 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.50 and a 52 week high of $589.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $384.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MarketAxess from $405.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.67.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

