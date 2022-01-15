Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,401 shares of company stock worth $10,183,758. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,086,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 185,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,405. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

