NFTb (NFTB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Million

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, NFTb has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges. NFTb has a market cap of $24.40 million and $1.05 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00064277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00077080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.63 or 0.07724945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,313.36 or 0.99979314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00070245 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008420 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

